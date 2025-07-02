Latest News

Gov Bago declares state of emergency on Minna General Hospital

Adelowo Oladipo
Gov Bago declares state of emergency on Minna General Hospital

The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has declared a state of emergency on the General Hospital Minna, citing the urgent need for a total overhaul of the dilapidated facility.

Speaking during the weekly State Executive Council meeting, Governor Bago noted that the hospital, which was built over 50 years ago, has deteriorated significantly and is no longer fit to serve the medical needs of the state’s growing population.

According to the Governor, “The hospital has been overstretched for many years, and its current state poses a serious challenge to effective healthcare delivery in the capital and beyond,” said the Governor.

In response, the Governor has constituted a committee of special advisers and relevant stakeholders to carry out a full assessment of the hospital and propose practical solutions. Following their recommendations, plans are now underway to demolish the current structure and begin the reconstruction of new units and wards in phases.

He explained that during the period of reconstruction, essential departments and services will be temporarily relocated to select primary healthcare centres across the state to ensure continuity in care.

Bago, who had once paid an unscheduled visit to the hospital, revealed that the bench he sat on at the eye centre had been there since he was a child. “We have to be honest with ourselves. The General Hospital Minna, in its present condition, can no longer serve its purpose. It is overstretched, outdated, and unsafe. What we need now is a modern, functional, and efficient health facility that reflects our vision for a healthier Niger State,” the Governor stated.

He further added that this decision is part of a broader plan to revamp the entire healthcare sector in Niger State, ensuring that citizens have access to quality and dignified medical services.

“Our administration is committed to building systems that work. Health is a priority, and we are determined to ensure that people feel the impact of government through visible improvements in healthcare delivery,” he added.

The Governor reassured the public that all necessary steps will be taken to minimise disruption during the transition period and to maintain access to essential services until the new facilities are completed.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Reps, Tajudeen Abbas, Reps draw battle lines with Senate over concurrence bills, vow to reciprocate treatment
Next Article Oyo CJ visits prison, Oluyole LG , Alleged document forgery in Oyo, Oyo map Oyo by-election: APC leaders parley Ibadan North stakeholders, call for cooperation

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×