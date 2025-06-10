Gov Bago congratulates former lawmaker on birthday

Niger Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has congratulated former federal lawmaker Ibrahim Abdul Ebbo on his birthday.

The Governor praised Ebbo as a grassroots politician who has significantly contributed to nation-building, particularly in rural communities.

Governor Bago commended Ebbo for his supportive role and commitment to the current administration. He also lauded Ebbo for galvanising serving and former lawmakers from Niger to form a forum aimed at advancing the state’s interests.

The Governor expressed his unwavering support for the forum’s objectives and wished Ebbo more years filled with mercy and blessings.

He joins many well-wishers in celebrating the former lawmaker’s special day.