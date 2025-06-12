Gov Bago celebrates Commissioner Binta Mamman at 47

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has felicitated with his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hajiya Binta Mamman, on her 47th birthday.

In a birthday message by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the Governor commended her contributions to the state, highlighting her integrity, dedication, and support to the government.

The Governor also described her as a humble, dedicated public servant and a strong pillar in his cabinet.

He acknowledged her commitment to strategic information management under his administration, geared towards realising the New Niger agenda.

The Governor said the remarkable efforts in bringing transformation, especially in the Ministry of Information and Strategy, are commendable.

Governor Umaru Bago, while appreciating her contributions to the state, described Hon. Binta Mamman as a woman of impeccable character and praised her unwavering commitment to the success of the administration thus far.

While thanking God for adding another year to the celebrant, Governor Umaru Bago prayed that Allah would grant her more years in good health and wisdom as she continues to pilot the affairs of her Ministry.

