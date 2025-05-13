Latest News

Gov Bago approves six months maternity leave for civil servants in Niger

Adelowo Oladipo
Dantata Foundation’s CEO lauds Bago, Anyone with dreadlocks, thuggery youth restiveness, The Governor directed the Head of Service, Abubakar Sadiq Idris to work out modalities for proper implementation of the policy, maternity leave for civil servants in Niger

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has approved six months maternity leave for Niger State Civil servants.

The Governor gave the approval during the State Executive Council meeting at the Council Chamber of Government House, Minna.

ALSO READ: Niger govt to revamp state-owned media houses

Governor Umaru Bago explained that the six months maternity leave is aimed at affording women ample time to take good care of themselves and their newborns, as well as help them become more productive when they resume.

The Governor directed the Head of Service, Abubakar Sadiq Idris to work out modalities for proper implementation of the policy.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article menstrual cup and tampons. Many advantages of using tampons 7 advantages of using tampons women should know
Next Article IPM Starmer's house, mmigration rules: UK faces risk of becoming ‘island of strangers’ — Starmer UK Police arrest man over ‘arson attack’ at PM Starmer’s house

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×