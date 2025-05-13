Gov Bago approves six months maternity leave for civil servants in Niger

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has approved six months maternity leave for Niger State Civil servants.

The Governor gave the approval during the State Executive Council meeting at the Council Chamber of Government House, Minna.

ALSO READ: Niger govt to revamp state-owned media houses

Governor Umaru Bago explained that the six months maternity leave is aimed at affording women ample time to take good care of themselves and their newborns, as well as help them become more productive when they resume.

The Governor directed the Head of Service, Abubakar Sadiq Idris to work out modalities for proper implementation of the policy.