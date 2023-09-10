As part of the celebration of 100 days in office of governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima has described the governor of Sokoto State, Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, as someone who has really prepared for governance before emerging as governor of the State.

The Vice President stated this on Sunday evening while performing the foundation laying ceremony of 500 housing estates in Kalambaina area of Sokoto.

The housing estate is one of the numerous projects lined up to celebrate the 100 days in office of the Governor Ahmed Aliyu administration in the State.

He said the previous office held by the governor under the administration of Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko which includes commissioner for works, health and one time Deputy Governor has really help him in the dischayif his current duties as the governor.

While commending the former governor and the leader of the All Progressive Congress in the state, Aliyu Wamakko, for developing such a candidate as governor of the state, the vice president revealed that the country is currently having a deficit of about 28 million as st today.

He described the former governor as not just a leader of the state but that of the entire North as well as Nigeria as a whole.

He commend the governor for embarking on numerous projects with human face including the completion of projects inherited from the previous administration of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal which includes overhead bridge.

Speaking earlier in his remarks, the governor of the state, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, said his administration as part of his celebration of 100 days in office decided to lay the foundation of the 500 housing estate in the state.

He said the housing estate was part of the initiative of former governor Aliyu Wamakko before he left office, but was abandoned by his successor in office.

“This housing estate was initially initiated by our leader, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, during his time as governor of the State.

“The project including the housing estate in Kalambaina junction was however abandoned by the previous administration.





“The housing when completed is expected to be given to the civil servants in the state to ease their accommodation problem”

The governor however disclosed that the 500 housing estate will gulp over 7.3 billion naira.

