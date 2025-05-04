Gov Aliyu vows to recover unremitted loans deducted from workers’ salaries

Sokoto Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has assured workers of his administration’s commitment to investigate and address the issue of loan deductions from workers’ salaries that were not remitted to the appropriate banks by the previous administration.

The Governor gave this assurance in response to a passionate appeal by the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Sokoto State, Comrade Abdullahi Aliyu, who decried the financial hardships many civil servants are facing due to the non-remittance of loan repayments.

According to the NLC Chairperson, affected workers who accessed loans through salary deductions have continued to suffer, as the unremitted funds have placed them in prolonged debt and financial uncertainty.

“Your Excellency, please come to the aid of these people. They have been at a crossroads for years,” Comrade Abdullahi said, urging the Governor to act in the spirit of his popular motto: in kudi kudi, in aiki aiki – a call for accountability and fairness.

Governor Aliyu expressed concern over the issue and promised decisive action. “This administration prioritizes human rights and will not condone any violations under any guise,” he said.

“We are committed to protecting the rights of the weak, the less privileged, and the downtrodden in our state.”

A press statement made available to newsmen on Sunday by the spokesman to the governor, Abubakar Bawa, said the Governor urged citizens to continue supporting his administration, assuring them of more democratic dividends as the government strengthens transparency and accountability.

He also thanked the people of Sokoto for their continuous prayers and support, calling on them to maintain the momentum for sustained progress and reform.

