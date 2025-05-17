Gov Aliyu vows to checkmate sale of liquor, intoxicants in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring that liquor and other intoxicants are not sold in the state.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the reconstructed Shagari Jumu’at Mosque, Governor Aliyu highlighted recent efforts by the Sokoto State Hisbah Board, particularly the confiscation and destruction of liquor, as evidence of the government’s determination to rid the society of all immoral practices.

“I commend the Hisbah Board for the good work it is doing in ridding our society of social vices,” the governor said.

According to a statement by Abubakar Bawa, his press secretary, the governor stressed that while the Hisbah Corps will continue its operations, it will do so strictly within the framework of the law and with respect for fundamental human rights.

Governor Aliyu called for public cooperation and support for the Hisbah Board, emphasising that such backing would enable the agency to discharge its duties professionally and effectively.

On Mosques’ development, the Governor revealed that 63 Jumu’at Mosques are currently undergoing reconstruction at various stages across the state.

He also disclosed that Jumu’at Mosques receive monthly allocations, while Imams, their deputies, and Muazzins are placed on monthly stipends by the state government.

He urged the officials of the Shagari Jumu’at Mosque to maintain its cleanliness and ensure proper upkeep of the facility.

“Our administration remains committed to executing meaningful projects that have direct impact on the lives of our people,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the former Deputy Governor, Barrister Mukhtar Shagari, who commissioned the reconstructed Mosque, commended Gov. Aliyu for his infrastructural strides across the state

He expressed gratitude for the reconstruction of the historic Shagari Mosque, which he noted is the birthplace of the renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Mahmoud Gummi.

In his remarks, Prof.Sambo Wali Junaid, who represented the Sultan of Sokoto, praised the Governor’s Mosque’s reconstruction initiative, describing it as a noble effort that promotes spiritual growth and community development.

