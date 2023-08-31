Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu has reassured his administration’s readiness to support Security agencies to tackle banditry in the state.

The governor gave this indication while bidding farewell to the outgoing Garrison Commander 8 division Nigeria Army Sokoto, Brigadier General Taye Ahmed.

Dr Aliyu described the role of security operatives in tackling banditry as critical to achieving a prosperous Sokoto state.

He added that his administration will leave no stone unturned in providing the necessary support to Security agencies in order to safeguard the people of the state.

He extolled the contributions of the outgoing Garrison Commander in the fight against armed Bandits and charged the incoming Commander to maintain the tempo, assuring him of all the needed support and assistance.

Earlier in his remarks, the outgoing Commander of 8 division Nigeria Army Sokoto, Brigadier General Taye Ahmed, commended Governor Aliyu for his support to the military towards ensuring a secured Sokoto State.

The incoming Garrison Command Brigadier General Alexander Tawasimi vowed to sustain the fight against Banditry in the state.

General Alexander further promised to work diligently with a view to achieving a peaceful state.

The highlight of the farewell visit was the presentation of Sovenier to the outgoing Garrison Commander General Taye Ahmed.

