Gov Aliyu doubles corps members’ allowance in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu, has increased the monthly state allowance for corps members serving in the state from N10,000 to N20,000, representing a 100 per cent increase.

The governor also announced a cash gift of N30,000 for each corps member currently undergoing orientation at the NYSC camp.

Aliyu made the announcements on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2026 Batch C, Stream II corps members at the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp, College of Administration, Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic, Sokoto.

The governor also approved the donation of a brand-new Toyota Hilux vehicle to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to strengthen the scheme’s monitoring and supervision activities, particularly in difficult terrains.

He further pledged to provide five cows daily for the feeding of corps members throughout the orientation exercise.

Aliyu also directed the management of the institution hosting the camp to urgently address challenges relating to electricity and water supply to improve the living conditions of the corps members.

He described the NYSC scheme as a critical instrument for promoting national integration, unity and peaceful coexistence, stressing that the contributions of corps members to national development could not be overemphasised.

The governor disclosed that his administration had committed more than N1bn to the renovation and upgrading of the permanent NYSC orientation camp in Wamakko Local Government Area, adding that the project was about 90 per cent complete.

He assured corps members of his government’s continued commitment to their security and welfare, while urging employers, ministries and government agencies not to reject corps members posted to them.

He also disclosed that a committee would be established to ensure the effective implementation of the newly approved allowance.

Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Tyoyer Gabriel Ter, commended the governor for his consistent support for the scheme and the welfare of corps members.

Ter said Aliyu’s commitment to the NYSC had earned him recognition as a potential recipient of the Best NYSC-Friendly Governor award.

He also appreciated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, for his continued support, particularly the provision of bulls for corps members during orientation exercises and awards for the two best-performing corps members at every passing-out parade.

The state coordinator further acknowledged the contributions of the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Man O’ War and other paramilitary agencies, as well as philanthropists, towards the success of the orientation exercise.

The Chief Judge of Sokoto State, Justice Muhammad Saidu Sifawa, represented by Justice Muhammad A. Sambo, administered the oath of allegiance to the newly deployed corps members.