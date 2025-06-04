Gov Aliyu consoles Kano governor over loss of 22 athletes

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has condoled with his Kano State counterpart, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, over the tragic death of 22 Kano athletes who lost their lives in a road crash.

The athletes reportedly died while returning to Kano from Abeokuta, Ogun State, after successfully participating in the just-concluded National Sports Festival.

In a statement signed by Abubakar Bawa, his press secretary, Governor Aliyu described the unfortunate incident as a national tragedy, saying it involved young, patriotic, and promising Nigerians who had taken part in a sporting event aimed at promoting national unity, peace, and brotherhood.

“The death is truly sorrowful and pathetic. It is our heartfelt prayer that Almighty Allah forgives them all their shortcomings, grants them eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus, and comforts their immediate families, relatives, friends, and the entire people of Kano State,” Governor Aliyu stated.

The Sokoto Governor further assured Governor Abba Kabir and the people of Kano that Sokoto State shares deeply in their grief during this difficult time.

“We in Sokoto are equally devastated by this unfortunate incident. It is a painful loss not only to Kano State but to the entire nation,” he added.

Governor Aliyu appealed to the people of Kano to view the incident as an act of Allah (SWT), urging them to remain steadfast in faith and to continue to pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

He also called on relevant authorities to intensify efforts towards ensuring safer travel for athletes and other citizens to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

