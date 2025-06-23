Gov Aliyu commissions major water project, promises end to water scarcity in Sokoto

In a historic move aimed at addressing the long-standing challenge of water scarcity in Sokoto State, Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto on Monday, 23 June 2025, commissioned one of the six township water supply schemes within the metropolis.

The commissioning ceremony, held at the Old Airport area, marked the official activation of a water scheme with a daily capacity of three million gallons.

The project is part of a broader initiative by the Ahmed Aliyu-led administration to complete and revive water schemes originally initiated by former Governor Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

Altogether, the six water schemes are expected to deliver a combined output of 40 million gallons of water per day upon completion. The total cost of the projects is put at ₦14.1 billion.

Governor Aliyu, speaking at the event, described the project as a “promise fulfilled” and a significant stride in his administration’s commitment to improving the quality of life for Sokoto residents.

He recalled the dire state of water supply his administration inherited, with residents previously forced to buy a jerrycan of water for as much as ₦300 due to the collapse of the supply infrastructure and lack of treatment chemicals.

“We took drastic action immediately to restore normal supply,” the governor said, noting that the administration has replaced obsolete equipment and secured alternative power sources for the state water board to mitigate the impact of unreliable electricity.

He identified the six water schemes under the initiative as: Tamaje, Old Airport, Gagi, Mana, Runjin Sambo, and Ruga Liman. These locations were chosen based on population density and the urgency of need.

Governor Aliyu expressed his gratitude to his Yobe State counterpart, Governor Mai Mala Buni, for attending the commissioning despite his busy schedule. “Your presence here is a mark of true friendship and solidarity,” he said.

He also praised the contractors, engineers, and community leaders for their dedication and professionalism in ensuring the successful execution of the project.

“To the good people of Sokoto, this is your victory, your progress,” Governor Aliyu declared. “With your continued support, we will achieve even greater heights.”

The event was attended by top government officials, traditional leaders, community stakeholders, and enthusiastic residents who welcomed the development as a much-needed relief.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE