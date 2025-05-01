Gov Aliyu celebrates workers, unveils reforms at May Day rally

In a spirited celebration of International Workers’ Day, the Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of the state’s workforce, unveiling a series of impactful reforms and initiatives aimed at repositioning the civil service.

Addressing a large crowd of civil servants, union leaders, and dignitaries at the May Day rally, Governor Aliyu hailed workers as the “backbone of societal development” and expressed gratitude for their dedication and resilience.

ALSO READ: 2025 May Day: Ondo workers kick against demolition of govt quarters

The governor said since assumption into office, highlighted key achievements which include, “prompt salary payments, in which civil servants now receive their salaries by the 19th or 20th of each month.

“Minimum wage implementation, welfare packages, gratuity payments, in which the administration began settling the N15 billion backlog of gratuities dating back to 2016, with N800 million released monthly to address both old and recent retirees.

“Restoration of monthly cash allocation, civil service reforms, affordable housing as well as subsidized commodities initiative, with introduction of ‘Shagon Sauki na Ahmadun Alu’ program was launched to provide essential goods at reduced prices to civil servants.”

Governor Aliyu called on workers to reciprocate the administration’s efforts through dedication, discipline, and support for the government’s Smart Agenda. He reiterated his resolve to deliver on campaign promises, stressing that Sokoto is on a path of “tremendous rapid development.”

“As we celebrate this May Day, I thank all workers for their hard work, prayers, and continuous support. Your resilience and commitment remain the bedrock of our success,” the governor said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE