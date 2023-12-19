Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has assured residents of the state of the commitment of his administration to make provisions for more developmental projects in the state.

Governor Aliyu stated this during the first stakeholders meeting since his inauguration as Governor of the state.

The governor while speaking thanked the almighty Allah for his numerous blessings in the administration and appreciated the APC leader in the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko for his fatherly advice, which he attributed to the success of the administration.

He also thanked the stakeholders for the immense support of his administration and called for more understanding and prayers for its continuous success.

He further said, “soon the government will roll out more projects for the progress and the development of the state, hence the need for more patience as all those who contributed will be considered.

“My administration is committed to providing water supply, roads, education, healthcare service, youth, and women empowerment as well as improving the economy of the state for rapid development.”

Speaking in his remarks, APC leader in the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko expressed glad for the contribution and support from the stakeholders and assured them that, they will be considered in the journey.

Earlier, APC Chairman in the state, Isah Sadiq Achida, while welcoming the stakeholders to the meeting expressed hope that Sokoto will be transformed under the watch of the Ahmed Aliyu-led administration.

An elder in the party, Ambassador Sahabi Isah Gada commended Ahmed Aliyu for changing the narrative of the state.

He explained that the state would be more transformed under Ahmed Aliyu, and urged for more understanding and prayers for the success of the administration while assuring that the meeting will now be every quarter to continue to examine the affairs of APC-led administration in the state.

