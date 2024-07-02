The Governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, has assured corps members deployed to the state of adequate security, welfare, and support for their general well-being.

The governor made the disclosure on Tuesday during his address at the swearing-in ceremony of 2024, batch ‘B’ stream I, at the permanent orientation camp in Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Aliyu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Jamiliu Umar Gosta, said: “Let me place on record that Sokoto is peaceful, so be rest assured of your security, welfare, and general well-being because it is the priority of the government, as indicated in the robust synergy between the state and security agencies.”

According to the Governor, “With the security apparatus deployed to the orientation camp, the Sokoto people are peaceful and open-minded. Hence, they will ensure that, as youths, you will have an enabling environment to maximise your potential.”

While commending the corps members for accepting to serve in the state, Aliyu maintained that Sokoto has the necessary potential to revolutionise their business ideas, adding that “the state is blessed with rich cultural heritage and agricultural produce, which also promotes basic business ideas.”

“My dear corps members, I urge you to pay attention to this noble call to serve our great nation. Be reminded that the future of this country lies in your hands as leaders of tomorrow. Do not mortgage this unique opportunity, but promote peaceful co-existence despite the cultural and ethnic background to promote the integrity of our country as one united and indivisible entity.”

On his part, the Chairperson, NYSC Governing Board, and Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Youths, Sport, and Social Development, Alhaji Bello Yusuf, urged the corps members to be disciplined, stressing: ”If they win an award, it will start right from the camp.

“The local, state, and national award is given to an outstanding corps member based on his or her performance during the service period and is based on merit.”

Yusuf thanked Aliyu for the prompt payment of the state allowance to the corps members.

In his remarks, the NYSC state coordinator, Alhaji Usman Yakubu Yaro, thanked the governor for his unflinching support and contribution to the scheme.

The coordinator thanked all security agencies, camp officials, and the state government for their logistical support.

The representative of the Chief Judge of Sokoto State, Justice Muhammad Sa’idu Sifawa, administered the oath of allegiance to NYSC members deployed to Sokoto State and Zamfara State.

