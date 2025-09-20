Gov Aiyedatiwa declares support for Tinubu’s reelection bid

…as City Boy Movement storms Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has thrown his weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

Governor Aiyedatiwa made this declaration during a meeting with the Director General of City Boy Movement, Hon. Francis Oluwatosin Shoga, and his team in Akure at the weekend.

The Governor praised President Tinubu’s performance, saying the President has impacted the entire country with his policies and programs.

He said: “The President has performed. It is what he has been able to do that has impacted the entire country. And he is doing more already.”

The Governor specifically highlighted the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, describing it as one of the most beautiful infrastructure developments he has witnessed.

“Look at the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. From Lagos through Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, and Cross River. For us, it is one of the most beautiful things that I have ever seen,” Governor Aiyedatiwa said.

He expressed confidence in the project’s potential to transform the region, noting that he was part of the 30-kilometre section that was recently commissioned.

“I was there and I saw it. So, that has given me hope that it is possible. That has actually renewed my hope,” the Governor added.

The Governor welcomed the Movement’s activities in Ondo State, encouraging different support groups to spread the word about government achievements.

“Whoever is coming in any form, whether from different groups, as you are the media team, go there and spread the word,” Governor Aiyedatiwa told the delegation.

He emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to win hearts through government activities, expressing appreciation for City Boy Movement working to promote the President’s agenda.

The Governor acknowledged current economic challenges while defending government policies, noting that salary increases and improved allocations have been implemented despite global economic pressures.

The Governor, however, declared the state’s full support for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Speaking earlier, Hon. Shoga briefed the Governor on the City Boy Movement’s mission to champion President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda across different states.

He stated that the Movement is in Akure to engage selected stakeholders ahead of the upcoming town hall meeting and stakeholders engagement while also felicitating with the governor and the people of Ondo State on the recent Supreme Court victory granted to the Governor.

“We are here to educate young Nigerians to partake in government and promote policies and programmes of the President for youth to be well informed,”.Hon. Shoga stressed.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Governor Olayide Adelami; Executive Secretary of NDDC, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde; member representing Ilaje Constituency at Ondo State Assembly, Princess Wunmi Fagbemi Obayelu; National Executive Coordinator of City Boy Movement, Mr. Favour Abayomi; Imo State Director of City Boy Movement, Goodluck Nwaneri among others.

ALSO READ FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE