Gov Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto and national unity 

By: Karen Ibrahim

Nigeria has not made much progress in terms of national unity in 65 years of what many describe as flag independence. This is not because of its diversity; the more than 250 ethnic groups and multi religious composition. After all, India has more challenges than Nigeria in all these areas. With a population of 1.4 billion people comprising thousands of ethnic groups and many religions, India has made tremendous progress in the economy, technology and national cohesion, and has become a key player on the global stage. The difference between India and Nigeria is leadership, a point the classic author, Chinua Achebe aptly captured in his seminal book,: The Trouble with Nigeria. In every society, visionary leaders like Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto are needed to forge the spirit of nationhood, common destiny and unity of purpose that are needed to move the nation forward. Nigeria earnestly need leaders committed to tackling the issues of tribalism, social justice and corruption like the Indians have done and which has propelled their country to heights that looked impossible with its diversity baggage. Governor Aliyu Sokoto’s policy of abolishing the non- indigene and indigene dichotomy is a welcome development that deserves commendation and support of all men of goodwill. The governor’s policy of totally removing the offensive “indigene” versus “non-indigene” discrimination has certainly rekindled hope that Nigeria will one day harness its diversity to achieve the greatness it deserves. Governor Sokoto’s effort is a small step, but a daring and significant one that should serve as a model for the much needed long-term national growth and integration.

Increasingly, Nigerians are taking note of Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto as a nationalist and a unifier committed to the all round development of Sokoto State in particular, and Nigeria in general. Since Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto assumed office two years ago, he has completed over 250 projects that have transformed the state and reduced its huge infrastructural deficits. Also, his pro- poor programmes, and huge investment in security and education, have received wide attention and national applause because these are visible projects that people can see and touch unlike his policies that engender national unity. But considering the dire need for national unity at this critical time, the impact of Dr Ahmad Aliyu’s pro- Nigerian policies; his various efforts in advancing democracy, and national unity, ought to be trending more than the construction of roads and building of houses. Sokoto State is redefining what it means to be a Nigerian, by eliminating discriminatory practices against the so-called non-indigenes, especially in areas like payment of tuition fees, access to healthcare services, provision of infrastructure and school admissions. The inclusivity policy of the governor would definitely have significant and positive effects on the economy, politics, and education in addition to promoting social harmony and unity. If Nigeria wants to develop, there is no doubt that unity of its entire people would be critical to that outcome. So, Governor Sokoto’s policy should be adopted by the remaining 35 states of Nigeria because it holds great promise for a better future. They should, like Sokoto State, abolish discriminatory practices against fellow Nigerians living their states, particularly in the areas employment healthcare and education. And when it comes to contesting for political positions, the “so-called” non-indigenes should earn the trust of the people who would no doubt vote for them. It is a shame that many of our leaders who have dual citizenship, have refused to work for the integration of the country. It is a scandal of monumental proportions that after decades of residency in a state, a Nigerian would be described as a non-indigenes and would be treated as second-class citizens in his/her country. While these same non- indigenes are guaranteed automatic citizenship with all the rights, after only five years if they relocate to Canada or the United States.

Several reports have alluded to the fact that the absence of a common national identity is at the core of Nigeria’s problems and that some of the crises facing the nation are as a result of the disillusionment by people who feel excluded from their own nation because they are considered as “non-indigenes.”

Conflict entrepreneurs will continue to take advantage of people›s complaints when they feel marginalised. These conflicts are lessened, and inter ethnic trust is increased by inclusive policies like those in Sokoto. We must urgently tear down these boundaries. A Yoruba child born and raised in Kano, should feel as much a part of the community as a Hausa child. Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto deserves our commendation for his progressive policies, unlike many other states which continue to distinguish between two categories of citizens: indigene and non-indigene, and deny access to public education, jobs, and healthcare based on what can be described as apartheid.

In Sokoto state, students are admitted without having to show their indigene certificates; they are entitled to uniforms like indigenes. The governor has also abrogated the long-standing practice of charging non-indigenous pupils tuition fees.

There must be something about Sokoto people and the unity of Nigeria. In the First Republic, a Hausa man from Sokoto named Malam Umaru Altine was elected Mayor of Enugu, the capital of then Eastern Region, a sharp contrast to the strongly ingrained “indigene” mindset of today. Altine, was elected based on trust and respect by the majority Ibos. Nigeria’s greatest resource is its people, but we need to harness that resource towards the development of the country and avoid the resentment that is often sown by discriminatory policies. Excluding competent persons from public service or education based on their origin robs states of talents. Sokoto’s open-door policy would no doubt enable it harness the best like the United States is with its visa programmes that target those with skills. Nigerian leaders have a duty of advance the goal of our founding fathers of a Nigeria where unity in diversity is not only a slogan but a reality. Imagine a Nigeria where states compete on the basis of excellence, inclusion, and innovation rather than ethnic exclusivity; where a Fulani boy raised in Abia State attends the Abia State University without having to pay “non-indigene” fees; and where an Igbo girl born in Borno, grows up to become the Commissioner of Education in Maiduguri. This can become our reality, all that is needed is the political will. The National Orientation Agency (NOA) must sensitise Nigerians to the constitutional provisions that prohibit discriminatory policies based on a person›s state of origin, and promote “residency rights,” which would permit Nigerians to enjoy the full rights in any state where they have lived for a considerable amount of time. People need to realise that inclusiveness is a route to strength and success rather than a danger to culture or identity.

Sokoto State, the proud seat of the Caliphate, under Governor Ahmad Aliyu, the shining star of the North, is pointing the nation toward the right direction. From Lagos to Enugu, Kano to Bayelsa, let all the other states take a cue. Let›s create a country in which every Nigerian has a home in every state and no one is treated as a stranger. Only then can we genuinely state: We stand together in brotherhood, despite differences in tribe and tongue.