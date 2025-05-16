Gov Adeleke opens Dele Momodu Foundation Leadership Centre in Ibadan

The Dele Momodu Foundation Leadership Centre has opened in Alalubosa area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital to mark the birthday of the media icon and popular publicist.

The opening of the library and resource centre in Ibadan was part of the activities to celebrate Chief Dele Momodu on his 65th birthday, in which dignitaries from far and near converged to celebrate him for his unique gift to Ibadan and humanity.

Governor Ademola Adeleke eulogised Chief Momodu, describing him as “a unique breed, a genius within humanity and a free mind with progressive ideals about our society.”

The centre has libraries, offices, bedrooms and relaxation centres.

Momodu said the centre would serve researchers and writers who would take residence there—all expenses to be borne by the Momodu foundation.

Momodu, who had his wife in tow, was full of gratitude to Governor Adeleke, who he referred to as “destiny helper”, especially for coming to Ibadan to inaugurate the resource centre.