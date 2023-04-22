The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has given the green light for the reconstruction of several bridges and river crossings in the state, in a bid to ease movement for residents.

Among the structures earmarked for repair are the Oke-Onitea junction bridge in Osogbo, the river crossing on the Shasha-UNIOSUN road, and a bridge along Abass Road in Ede.

According to the state government, the deteriorated condition of these structures has made life difficult for commuters who ply the roads. In some cases, vehicles are unable to cross from one end of the bridge to the other, while others have become veritable death traps.

Reacting to the development, Basiru Bello, the Director of Highways at the Ministry of Works and Transport, confirmed that the Governor’s intervention was in response to the demands of the people.

He noted that Adeleke had shown a passion for putting smiles on the faces of the masses who voted him into office.

“Immediately reports got to the governor concerning the bad condition of the bridges, he immediately gave directives to the Ministry of Works to start fixing them.

The Governor has shown passion and the zeal to continue to put smiles on the faces of the masses who voted him into office, hence the approval given to embark on the projects,” said Bello.

He assured the residents of the affected areas that the Ministry of Works and Transport would supervise the projects thoroughly.

Bello also appealed to them to cooperate with officials of the Ministry as the work continues.

