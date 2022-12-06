Gov Adeleke appoints Samuel Ayanleye Aina as Osun Head of Service

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Monday night appointed Mr. Samuel Ayanleye Aina as the new Head of Service.

According to a statement made available by the governor’s Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, “Mr. Aina attended the prestigious University of Ibadan, Ibadan, between 1984 and 1987 and between 1988 and 1990 where he obtained B.Sc. Hon (2nd Class Upper Division) and M.Sc degrees in Geography in 1987 and 1990 respectively.

“He, was, by divine providence, dint of hard work, determination and without any external force, appointed a Permanent Secretary in Osun State in 2012, through a rigorous selection process and was deployed to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning & Budget where he served till 2013.

“He was later deployed to serve as the Permanent Secretary of the new Ministry of Finance following the creation of the Office of Budget and Economic Development from the former Ministry in 2013. He served in the Ministry of Finance till 2016.

“Arising from his tested capacity and ability, he was deployed as Permanent Secretary in charge of two critical agencies – Ministry of Human Resources and Capacity Building and the Public Service Office in the Office of the Head of Service, Osun State in 2016. He has been coordinating the affairs of the two Agencies since 2016 to date without blemish.

“He has served in several capacities within and outside international and national organisations.

“A community activist as a former President of Pacesetters Club, Oke Ila Orangun, Mr Aina is married to Dr. Mrs. Mojisola Aina, a union that is divinely blessed.”

The swearing ceremony holds on Tuesday at Imole House, Osogbo.

