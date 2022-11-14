Gov Abiodun inaugurates 2.35km Arepo journalists estate road

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Monday, inaugurated the 2.35km Arepo Journalists Estate road, to ease the stress of the people.

He said that the deplorable state of the road had become a nightmare for the people of the area, hence the resolve of his administration to deliver on its promises to provide infrastructure for the people of the state.

Abiodun explained that the state government would continue to fulfil its promises, saying that the government had prioritised the delivery of services.

He added that the road was poised to bring about a rebound in the social and economic activities of the area.

“I return today to celebrate that promise made to you in 2018. This is our way of coming back to say thank you.

“The road is made of interlocking stones, street lights, sidewalk and drainage system. We understand the fact that the road leads to over 46 communities in Arepo,” he said.

Abiodun assured that there would continue to be construction and rehabilitation of inter-city roads until every road in the state became motorable.

He noted that the state government was determined to raise the bar of road construction in the 20 local government areas.

The governor added that his administration would continue to look out and cater for the well-being of the people at all times.

Abiodun reiterated that no section of the state would be developed at the expense of others.

Mr Adesina Ogunsola, the Chairman, Obafemi Owode local government area, appreciated the governor for what he had done so far in the infrastructural development of the council area.

“The Arepo road has been abandoned for a long. The construction has made the road to be first of its kind in Obafemi Owode local government,” he said.

In his submission, the Olu of Arepo, Oba Solomon Oyebi, expressed surprise that the road could be completed in a record time.

Oyebi, who commended the governor for extending such a gesture to the community, promised the governor that his second term in office remained certain by the grace of God.





In her remarks, former chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Lagos State Council, Mrs Funke Fadugba, commended the governor for fulfilling his promise, saying that the construction was long overdue.

Fadugba noted that the construction of the road had already boosted the economy of the community.

“The road was completed in record time despite the economic challenges in the country. This is our own Christmas gift from the governor,” she said.

Present at the inauguration were the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba (Dr) Adedotun Gbadebo, Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi and former House of Assembly Speakers among others.

