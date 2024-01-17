The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with his Oyo State counterpart, Engr. Seyi Makinde, over the explosion that rocked some parts of the old Bodija area of the town on Tuesday night.

He described the incident as a monumental tragedy.

In a condolence message to Makinde, the government, and the people of the state, Abiodun regretted that the wanton loss of lives and the destruction of properties were due to neglect and criminality.

The governor praised the swift response of the Oyo State government, which promptly dispatched first responders to the scene, thereby saving more lives.

This was just as he expressed absolute confidence that the Oyo State government would ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act were apprehended and prosecuted, saying that the government is on top of the situation.

He said, “I extend my deepest condolences to the government and the people of Oyo State following the tragic explosion that occurred in Ibadan on Tuesday.

“Our hearts go out to the families who lost their loved ones and those who were injured in this devastating incident. We stand in solidarity with the people of Oyo State during this difficult time and offer our full support in the recovery and rebuilding efforts.

“The quick response by the state government, no doubt, saved more lives, and this is commendable.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may the injured find strength and healing. Together, we will overcome this tragedy and emerge stronger.”

He added that Ibadan is strategic for every Yoruba person given its historic importance, adding that the governments of the South-West states would not be deterred by the tragic incident but would “jointly intensify security across our states to ensure that our people are safe and secure.”

