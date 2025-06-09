Latest News

Gov Abiodun approves construction of ring-fenced perimeter gating system for Ibara GRA

Olayinka Olukoya
Gov Dapo Abiodun’s dilemma

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun,  has approved the construction of a ring -fenced perimeter and installation of a gating system at the Ibara Government Reservation Area, Abeokuta. 

This effort is to ensure adequate security for the residents of Ibara GRA Regeneration Scheme.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday, the Commissioner for Housing, Jamiu Akande Omoniyi, that the approved security measures were also to address the porosity of the entire Ibara GRA in the capital city of Abeokuta.

Omoniyi noted that the approval of the governor was a response to the appeals by residents of the foremost GRA, especially the subscribers of the GRA Regeneration Scheme, who had raised serious concerns of the porosity of the estate.

The Commissioner explained further that the ring-fenced perimeter and gating system, which is synonymous with other private estates in the country, will not only enhance the security architecture of the estate, it will equally give a boom to the aesthetics of the GRA.

While commending Governor Abiodun for magnanimously approving the security system, Omoniyi reiterated the commitment of his ministry to the implementation of the housing policy of the incumbent administration in the state.

He equally expressed the commitment of Governor Abiodun-led administration towards reinventing GRAs across the state to be in tandem with modern estates in the country.

The Housing Commissioner, however, noted that stakeholders engagement will be conducted in order to accommodate other areas not part of the new GRA Regeneration Scheme, in the approved security architecture of the estate.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

Share This Article
Previous Article Soludo approves biometric capture, N50,000 monthly stipend for Anambra youth leaders Anambra govt introduces reforms to improve ease of doing business
Next Article Police bust kidnappers Police arrest 27 suspects over naval officer’s murder in Kaduna

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×