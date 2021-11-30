Gov Abdurazaq establishes radio station to serve residents in Kwara North senatorial district

Following plans to propagate programmes and agenda of Kwara State government in the Kwara North senatorial district of the state, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has established a radio station in the Kwara North senatorial district of the state to discourage residents of the area from listening to radio stations from Benin Republic.

It is recalled that residents of Kwara North district had formed habit of listening to radio and TV stations from neighbouring countries e.g. Benin Republic since reception of state broadcast stations was near zero in the area.

Speaking with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ilorin on Tuesday, the state Commissioner for Communications and Culture, Mrs Abosede Buraimoh, said that the transmitter project, sited in Okuta in the Baruten local government area is 80 per cent completed.

The commissioner also said that the state TV station has been remodelled to meet up with modern competition and changes in order to realize the dream of 24-hour operation.

Talking on diverse reactions being generated by the N2 billion flyover project at Tanke area of the Ilorin metropolis, the commissioner underscored the need for a second flyover in Ilorin.

She said that the decision to construct Tanke flyover project was arrived at after due deliberations and consultations about the traffic situation in the metropolis.

“The traffic situation around the Tanke axis in the state is as a result of the influx of people and expanding nature of the population within the metropolis.

“The second flyover will not only improve traffic decongestion in the state, it will further add to the aesthetics of our infrastructures.

“Despite the construction of the flyover, the government will also embark on other adjoining roads in the axis that linked other communities to massively decongest traffic.

“Expansion of the Tanke road alone will not achieve the needed impact, hence the flyover. This demonstrates that the government has a total grasp of the situation and aware of the impact of our solution,” she said.

The commissioner said the traders affected by the projects were only relocated to occupy the setbacks rather than driving them away.

She added that the state will not relent in its drive to improve the environmental situation in the state and called for attitudinal change from the people on waste and refuse disposal.

She said many ongoing projects in the state like the visual arts and massive renovation of over 600 schools among others will further cement the state’s leading position in these sectors.

On the state of the Herald, Kwara TV and Radio, all information arms of the government, Mrs Abosede said the government investment in these organs has birthed a 24hours transmission for the state radio adding that the Kwara TV will soon be on DSTV for better viewing experience.

On her entourage was the Director of Information in the ministry, Mr Ayo Akanbi and Special Adviser, Political Communication, Alhaji Bashir Adigun among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.