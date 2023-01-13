Gov Abdulrazaq fishing for projects for Buhari to commission ― Kwara PDP

The Kwara state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday advised Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to exercise patience on some of the ongoing state government projects being embarked upon by his administration and not to rush their commissioning in the interest of the general public.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the director general of the PDP campaign council in the state, Professor Ali Ahmad, said that the purported plan to commission some of the projects to coincide with President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state could be counter-productive.

Professor Ahmad, who said that Governor Abdulrazaq had planned to use the scheduled visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state next Tuesday for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign to commission some projects, advised that such step was an alleged conspiracy to make the President a party to deception.

The PDP campaign council claimed that some of the government projects are not mature for commissioning, saying that experts had noted that they did not follow global best practices.

“According to the information gathered from inside sources, some of the following uncompleted projects were itemized to be commissioned or visited by the President for “inspection”. (a) Yebumot Hotel road: This project was awarded to cover Yebumot to Ipata-Oloje road but the project is nowhere near completion to date. The plot is to get President Buhari to commission a less than 40 per cent section of the road which was rushed to finish, hence passing it off as a completed project.

“(b)Tailors Shop aka “Garment Factory”. While the Federal Government is encouraging states to establish cargo terminals to stimulate export of goods thereby boosting our foreign exchange earnings, the Kwara State governor converted our completed cargo terminal established by previous administrations to a tailoring shop while tagging it as a “Garment Factory”. This action is not considerate of the fact that untrained workers would have access to restricted and dangerous areas within the llorin international airport.

“Also on the purported list of project sites to be visited by the President are; (c) Innovation Hub, ICT Centre, and International Conference Centre: This is another category of badly planned, white elephant, an elitist project whose location was not properly thought out. The so-called hub is located on an already congested single road (Ahmadu Bello way) area where the government should be looking to decongest.

READ FROM ALSO IGERIAN TRIBUNE





“(d) The General “Tunde Idiagbon Flyover in Tanke: We must also alert President Buhari that any attempt to have him visit the site of the so-called General Tunde ldiagbon flyover at Tanke where engineering experts have raised the alarm that it is not in line with international construction best practices.

“We, therefore, beseech President Buhari to ask Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, why, unlike other APC first-term governors who have delivered many projects within their first 44 months in office, what he has done with the billions of Naira in federal allocations, internally generated revenue, aids, grants, development partners’ funds and the debt burden he has plunged the state into, that he could not find a completed landmark project worthy of the President’s attention.

“We call on President Buhari to simply visit Kwara State for his campaign, deliver his message to the electorate, and leave”.

“It is a known fact that due to the usual respect and importance attached to the person and

office of the President, his visit to a state is usually the business of all the citizens and residents of the state as well as that of the state government. We are also aware that it is customary for state governors to seize the opportunity to get the President to commission completed, standard, and befitting projects which had been undertaken for the benefit of the people and to demonstrate that the government is working to serve the people. This gesture usually makes such a Presidential visit more memorable and noteworthy.

“However, in Kwara State much has been said about the low performance of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and his inability to commission any landmark project since assuming office almost 44 months ago.

“In other words, Governor Abdulrahman is fishing for projects to present to President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate.’