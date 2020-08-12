Gov Abdulrazaq approves renovation of Kwara NUJ secretariat

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has approved the renovation of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), Kwara State council’s secretariat complex to the tune of N17,760,881.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed the news to the leadership of the state council of NUJ.

The renovation, which will be completed within three months, will cover roof and ceiling work, masonry works & wall maintenance, mechanical/drainage works, electrical maintenance, metalwork/entrance slabs, window fixed light maintenance, painting works and post-construction cleaning.

The governor had on January 21, 2020, paid an unscheduled visit to the secretariat following a ‘save our soul’ message to him by the leadership of the council, with a promise to assist the council.

His visit was followed by series of inspections by officials of the state Ministry of Works, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, and experts from private firms to assess the level of structural defects following which recommendations were made.

The secretariat, situated along Offa Road, Ilorin, is housing office accommodation, conference hall, chalets, generator house and restaurants, was handed over to the council by the state government in September 2013 as compensation for the revocation of the union’s former secretariat on which the state banquet hall is now situated.

According to a statement issued by the council’s chairman, Mallam Umar Abdulwahab, and the Secretary, Deacon Omotayo Ayanda, the secretariat has continued to experience various structural defects, including cracked walls, leaking roofs, resulting to damages of computer sets and office furniture and fittings.

It also added that erosion had caused serious damages to interlock in the secretariat, posing a serious threat to the structures.

The statement also appreciated the governor for fulfilling his promise.

The union recalled that the state government organised training for journalists covering the outbreak of COVID-19 and as well, provided palliatives, face masks, and hand sanitizers to ensure the safety of journalists in the state.

