Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has named Professor Shaykh-Lukman Alade Jimoh as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the Kwara State University (KWASU).

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Tuesday, the appointment followed outcome of the screening exercise of the university’s governing council where Professor Shaykh-Lukman placed first among the candidates.

Shaykh-Lukman is currently the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University. He was before then a Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University between 2020 and 2022.

He comes highly recommended to the job with decades of experience as an administrator and university scholar.

Shaykh-Lukman, 60, is a recipient of several academic honours, including Best Graduating Student of the Department of Religions (University of Ilorin) 1988; University Undergraduate Scholarship Award (1987/1988); University Scholar 1987/1988). He is a Fellow/member of many professional bodies such as Chartered Institute of Public Advocacy and Management and Council of Experts for International Centre on Contemporary Research in Islamic Sciences (United Kingdom).

Shaykh-Lukman hails from Igbaja in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Meanwhile, the governor has approved for the Kwara State College of Education Ilorin to transmute into the University of Education for ease of take off and other logistic advantages.

“The government will continue ongoing efforts to transform the two other colleges of education and make them more viable in line with current realities in the sector,” according to a statement from the Government House.

The decision on the location of the university comes a few days after the Governor assented to the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital (Establishment) and Kwara State University of Education (Establishment) Bills, effectively birthing a teaching hospital and the university of education.

The signing took place in Government House, Ilorin, in the presence of House of Assembly Speaker Rt Hon. Yakubu Danladi Salihu; Majority Leader Hon. Oba AbdulKadir Magaji; and the Clerk of the House AbdulKareem Ahmed; and a member of the Committee on the Establishment of Kwara State University of Education/Special Adviser (Special Duties) Abdulrazaq Jiddah.

