The governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has set up a six-person commission of inquiry to investigate the sale or unlawful acquisition of government’s properties between May 29, 1999, and May 29, 2019.

The commission is chaired by Hon Justice Olabanji Orilonishe (retired). Other members are Job Kolawole Buremoh; Isiaka AbdulKarem (mni); Safiya Usman; Alhaji Salihu Yaru; and Muhammed Baba Orire (Secretary).

The commission is empowered to hold public hearings involving various stakeholders, including persons who may have benefited from the sale or acquisition of the properties.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by section 2 of the Commission of Inquiry Law, Cap. C17 of the Laws of Kwara State, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara State, hereby constitute and appoint a commission of inquiry with the terms of reference hereafter appearing,” according to the instrument setting up the commission.

The terms of reference of the commission include to:

· Identify Kwara State Government’s properties (including shares, stocks and bonds) sold, disposed of or unlawfully acquired between 29th May 1999 and 29th May 2019;

· Examine the rationale behind the sale, disposal or acquisition of the properties and determine whether there was compliance with the existing guidelines, rules and regulations governing the sale, disposal, or acquisition of government properties;

· Determine whether the disposal of government-owned shares, stocks and bonds were done in the best interest of the state;

· Make recommendations in respect of — recovering the government properties wrongfully sold or disposed of, or unlawfully acquired; recommending appropriate sanctions against persons involved in the wrongful disposal or unlawful acquisition of such properties; and appropriate measures to be put in place to protect government properties against the indiscriminate sale, disposal or unlawful acquisition in future.”

