GOtv Nigeria rewards customers with ‘AWOOF Overload’ promo

GOtv Nigeria has announced a reward promo that will see its GOtv Max customers win over a Ten million Naira 10M in cash and prizes. Tagged ‘Awoof Overload’, the promo is part of the company’s effort to cushion economic pressures and reward customers with exciting and functional prizes.

GOtv Awoof Overload’ promotion runs till 31, March 2021 and is open to new and existing customers who pay for a minimum of one month’s subscription, on GOtv Max worth N3,600.

These customers will be eligible to participate in a weekly draw for a chance to win N100,000 for school fees, N50,000 cash prize, N10,000 shopping vouchers, N5,000 fuel vouchers and free airtime to call on all networks.

Chief customer officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho said the offer is a continuation of the numerous efforts by GOtv Nigeria to soothe the financial pains being experienced by its customers and reward them for staying connected despite the inclement economic climate.

“As the economic crisis, worsened by COVID-19, continues to rage, we realize the need to ensure that our valued GOtv Max customers are provided with some relief. While we continue to provide high-quality home entertainment for their enjoyment on the Max package, we are also rewarding them for the support they have consistently shown to us. GOtv Awoof Overload promo is our token of appreciation for their continued support,” said Mabutho.

