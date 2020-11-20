GOtv Nigeria makes Laycon ambassador, to begin ‘Iconic tour’

GOtv Nigeria has unveiled BBNaija Lockdown edition winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon, as its latest brand ambassador at an event to launch MultiChoice’s festive season campaign for DStv and GOtv on Tuesday, 17 November.

The pop culture sensation who captivated hearts during his time in the BBNaija house and gained a huge fanbase will star in the brand’s festive campaign for the GOtv Jolli package as well kick-off a GOtv city tour starting this November in Abeokuta, Enugu, Uyo, Abuja and Lagos.

According to Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, the decision to enlist Laycon as one of the faces for the brand was a perfect choice as both Laycon and GOtv are synonymous with creativity, passion and the ability to connect with audiences both young and old.

“Laycon’s rise to fame on the platform of the hugely popular BBNaija reality TV show is one story that will never get old. His talent fuelled by passion made him highly relatable and endeared him to many. We are excited to have him onboard and we look forward to a mutually rewarding experience,” said Mabutho.

In his response, a visibly elated Laycon said: “I am excited to join the GOtv Nigeria family. This is a good one for me and I feel honoured to be a part of this leading pay TV entertainment brand. GOtv is about quality entertainment and that is something that resonates with my brand as a creative. I look forward to showcasing the amazing campaign we’ve worked on together!”

In addition, GOtv is ushering in the festive season with an exciting mix of programming for the entire family including a line-up of festive movies, sporting action, kids’ entertainment and local content. Some of the festive content to look out for include: a special Africa Magic Holiday Channel, with new seasons of Turn Up Friday brought to you by Pepsi powered by Infinix, Owambe Saturday with Goldberg plus a brand-new show, Jollof with Me sponsored by Cussons Carex and Morning Fresh. Also, the biggest festivals will make a grand return including the Calabar Carnival, The Experience (Global Edition), Festival of Champions and the Miss Africa pageant.

Sports fans can also look forward to an exciting festive season with LIVE football action from La Liga featuring the Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on Saturday, 21 November, the 21st edition of GOtv Boxing Night on Friday, 27 November and WWE Survivor Series on Sunday, 29 November.

The kids are also not left out as more fun awaits them with a whole lot of animated content on the Kidz Klub Festival on M-Net Movies 4 plus holiday stunts on Cartoon Network, Da Vinci and Nickelodeon.

