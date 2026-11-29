In a celebration designed to erase ethnic, social and denominational boundaries through the power of music and worship, gospel music ministers, church leaders and worshippers from different walks of life are set to converge on Ibadan, Oyo State, for the 2026 edition of Praise Banquet.

The overnight gospel concert, organised by gospel minister, Bukola Akinade Music Ministry (BAMM), popularly known as Senwele Jesu, is conceived as a gathering of different tribes, languages, generations and social classes to raise one united altar of praise to God for His faithfulness of the outgoing year and commit the coming year, 2027, into His hands.

Tagged Praise Banquet: Annual Praise Worship Congress, the event will hold on December 5, at the BCOS Exhibition Ground, Ile Akede, Orita Bashorun, Ibadan, from 9 p.m. till 6 a.m. on Sunday.

With ‘Emmanuel’, drawn from Matthew 1:23b, as its theme, the programme promises an atmosphere of intense praise, thanksgiving, worship and spiritual fellowship, bringing together an impressive line-up of gospel music ministers and special guests.

Among those billed to minister are Pastor Ife Odongnyon, Apostle Elijah Akintunde, Apekeola and Babatunmise, while Woli Agba, Oladosu Twins and Eyitayo will also feature.

The programme will equally showcase the musical and creative expressions of Asaph Choir, Eaglet Steppers and Sapphire Dancers.

Special guests expected at the gathering include Prophetess Seyi Bakare, Prophet Taiwo Ojo and Pastor J. A. Akinade.

Beyond the star-studded line-up, the attraction of the Praise Banquet lies in its vision of bringing people together irrespective of their ethnic identities, languages, church affiliations or social standing. It is an invitation for Nigerians from different backgrounds to set aside their differences and celebrate their common faith through music.

From traditional gospel sounds to contemporary praise, choral performances and energetic dance presentations, the concert is expected to provide a rich blend of worship expressions, turning the venue into a meeting point of cultures united by one purpose.

The theme, Emmanuel, further reinforces the message of God’s abiding presence, making the gathering a declaration of faith and confidence as worshippers prepare to enter 2027.

Accordih to Senwele Jesu, the vision is to create a night when differences of tribe, language, denomination and status give way to one sound, one faith and one collective expression of gratitude to God.