Gospel singer Princess Gillian urges artists to seek divine guidance from God

Nigerian gospel singer, Princess Gillian Edenojie Isidahomen, has called on other gospel singers to be closer to God in order to receive directions.

She posited that to be a successful gospel singer requires high level of commitment to being spiritual so as to get guidance from God to come up with songs capable of winning souls.

Isidahomen, popularly known as Princess Gillian Gospel, while speaking during an interview recently said there is no way a gospel singer can get inspiration for coming up with good songs without being deeply rooted spiritually.

She noted that gospel singers must try as much as possible to be closer to God at all times so they can consistently be guided spiritually on every decision they will make when composing songs.

The US-based gospel singer, while sharing details of her journey into gospel music said:”My inspiration to become a music artist started from my early childhood while singing in church. I was motivated by the ability of music to express emotions and unite people. My journey began with learning to play various instruments and experimenting with different genres, which helped me find my own voice in the vast world of music.

“I started as a choir since 1993 and since them I like gospel songs and I love singing praises to the Lord. I have released 10 singles since I started professionally as an artist in 2024.”

Commenting on different style of gospel music, Isidahomen noted:”Some musicians have a clear vision and direction for their career from the outset, pursuing specific goals with intention. Others may find their path more organically, evolving their style, audience and objectives as opportunities arise and their interests develop

“Defining my musical style can be challenging as it blends elements from multiple genres, with a touch of soul. Influential artists for me are Sony Okosun, who sings both gospel all types of various music, Yolanda Adams and Pastor Shirley Caesar which I strive to emulate in my own work.”

She is celebrating her birth anniversary next month with a new video and audio song titled: “Thank you O Lord” to appreciate God for adding another year.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE