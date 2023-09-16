Gospel musician-turned-author, Oyekemi Wilson, has revealed that her newly launched two-in-one books are centered on spiritual growth and Holy life.

Speaking on the books entitled: “The Accomplished (Aseyori) and God’s Awesomeness (a double blessing), Wilson said, “God actually motivated me to write these books. I started writing the book many years back when I was 40 years old, to the glory of God, today, I am 53 years old.

“I started the book in the year 2011 and I have been doing it on and off, but God allows it to be done this year and even added another book to it to make it two instead of one, so it’s beyond me.”

Wilson, who is a former Corporate Affairs Manager, Fan Milk Plc, at the launching of the book noted that her new works are centered on religion, but a clue for anyone who wants to make heaven.

“There are basic things that are important in a man’s life. We know that no matter how long we stay on earth we will still have to leave because we are all sojourners.

“So, every sojourner who wants to make heaven needs basic things that he or she must know so as to tow the way of salvation to get to heaven. That was the major thing that the book is all about.

“Then, I shared some of the things I’ve gone through so that people don’t think how would you cope with this kind of situation? God has allowed me to pass through the lowest and the highest situations and even now, I’m in the middle, but despite all, God kept me and that is why the book is dedicated to God to glorify him fully and to also encourage others that there is nothing impossible in life as long as God is involved,” she added.

