Gospel music has become more about entertainment than preaching — Evangelist Funmi Aragbaye

Evangelist Funmi Aragbaye, veteran Nigerian gospel singer and evangelist, has encouraged new gospel music ministers to be focused on using their music to preach the gospel rather than on entertainment and commercial success. She said this while receiving an honorary doctorate in Mission and Evangelism, alongside a humanitarian ambassador award, after more than four decades in music ministry.

The honours were presented on Saturday, 31 October, at Anointed University Worldwide’s 2026 Nigeria commencement ceremony held at the Lagos Centre for Management Development, Shangisha, Lagos State.

Aragbaye also received the Integrity Fellow Humanitarian Ambassador Award and was inducted into the institution’s Hall of Fame, Class of 2026.

Speaking after the ceremony, the singer expressed gratitude for the recognition, saying she had received more than 100 awards throughout her career but remained committed to her calling.

“I thank God for everything. What is happening now isn’t new to me. I have gotten over 100 awards all over the world, and they are still coming. It shows that one is still relevant,” she said.

However, Aragbaye questioned what she described as the growing emphasis on entertainment over spiritual messages in contemporary gospel music.

She said the shift could be contributing to declining interest in the genre, urging emerging gospel artistes to remain focused on its spiritual purpose rather than treating it primarily as a commercial venture.

“People are losing interest because we have more entertainment than really preaching the word. Maybe that’s why people are really losing interest,” she said.

“My advice to upcoming artistes is that they need to rethink. They should not see gospel music as a business venture where you go to entertain and just get the money. Gospel music is supposed to be gospel music, and there ought to be a difference between gospel music and secular music.”

She also urged gospel musicians to write songs that encourage prayer, strengthen faith and communicate Christian teachings rather than imitate secular music trends.

On the importance of integrity, particularly at a time when public trust and leadership have come under scrutiny, Aragbaye described it as moral uprightness, honesty and hard work.

She added that artistes should remain faithful to their individual calling, develop their creativity and avoid copying others.

“Integrity means moral uprightness, being a straightforward person and hardworking. If you are divinely called, stay on your calling. Don’t copy people. Be creative. Write songs that will edify God, songs that will pray and preach the gospel of Jesus Christ,” she said.

The singer also expressed concern about what she described as declining moral standards in Nigerian society, linking the situation to poor leadership and a lack of accountability in public institutions.

Aragbaye, who spent part of her career in public service, worked in several government ministries in Ondo State before joining the Oyo State Civil Service, where she retired as a Principal Personnel Officer.

Beyond music, she has maintained an interest in humanitarian work through the Funmi Aragbaye Foundation, which supports widows and less privileged members of society.

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She disclosed that she is also working on a church project she said she had received divine direction to establish since the early 1980s.

According to her, the project is already underway. She has remained active in gospel music for more than 40 years, with a catalogue of songs centred on faith, prayer and social issues. Her earlier recognition includes the Music Legend Award presented by the Lagos State Government in partnership with Ariya Eko Independent Music Festival.

Despite the latest honours, she said she was more interested in the work she had done than the titles attached to her name, insisting that her music and message should speak for themselves.