Three distnguished judges who will be presiding over the maiden editon of Gospel Icons Africa have been announced. The organisers of Gospel Icons Africa announced three judges in a press statement on Wednesday, August 23.

Gospel Icons Africa, the highly anticipated cipated reality show promises to unearth exceptional talents from across the nation. With a blend of expertise, experience, and passion, the judges would make Gospel Icons Africa Season one a captivating journey of discovery, growth, and inspiration.

The judges are renowned Nigerian singer, and songwriter, Yinka Davies; a thorough-bred broadcast professional, Ambrose Olutayo Somide; and a music minister and a veteran praise leader, Olarewaju Bolaji popular Big Bolaji (Big B).

Yinka Davies

Yinka Davies is a renowned Nigerian singer, songwriter, reality television judge, and performer known for her exceptional talent and contributions to the Nigerian music industry for the past 28 years. She grew up with a passion for music and the ability to captivate audiences with her powerful vocals and made a significant breakthrough in the Nigerian music scene with her unique blend of Afrobeat and Jazz.

Davies brings a wealth of knowledge and a discerning eye to the panel. Her unwavering commitment to nurturing emerging talent and her ability to identify unique qualities in performers make her an invaluable asset to the show.

Ambrose Olutayo Somide

Born in Abeokuta in the early 60s, Ambrose Olutayo Somide has over three decades in radio and television having worked in both public and private organisations. An expert in radio startups, media communications, strategic management and management/ employee coach, he is currently the Managing Director, Radio, Daar Communications Plc.

An alumnus of the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Olutayo Somide adds a dis)nc)ve flavour to the judging panel. His genuine enthusiasm for discovering crea)vity and pushing boundaries aligns perfectly with the essence of Gospel Icons Africa. Contestants can expect insights and invaluable guidance from this respected figure.





Big Bolaji

Praising God is a different experience with Bolaji Olarewaju popularly known as Big B. He differen)ates his musicianship with comic twists and trending lingo infusion over groovy instrumentation. He is also an ordained minister with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, for the past 22 years.

Asides from being a notable music minister, Olarewaju Bolaji wears many other hats. A true luminary in the world of the Gospel music industry, Big B is a beacon of excellence and innovation. Big B’s impacts highlight his dedica)on to nurturing raw talent and shaping it into something extraordinary. As a judge, Big B will bring a blend of construction feedback and visionary insights to aspiring performers.

One of the organisers of the reality show, Mr Segun Oluwayomi expressed confidence in the judges, said, “We are honoured to have assembled such an esteemed panel of judges for Gospel Icons Africa Season one. “Each judge brings a unique perspective, a wealth of experience, and a genuine passion for discovering and nurturing talent. Their collective expertise will undoubtedly elevate the show and provide an incredible pla_orm for our contestants to shine.”

Esther Oladeji, the Managing Director of GIA reaffirmed that the reality show would redefine the music industry. “Gospel Icons Africa promises to redefine the reality show landscape by focusing on authenticity, creativity, and the journey of self- discovery. “Contestants from all walks of life will have the opportunity to showcase their vocal skills, receive invaluable guidance, and compete for the title of the next rising star.”

Reacting on behalf of the judges, Yinka Davies assured the organisers and contestants of transparency and quality decision.