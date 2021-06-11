Gospel artistes are more adventurous now with music — Dr. Timothy Ogboruche

Dr. Timothy Chimhurumnaya Ogboruche is the leader and financier of Tehilla crew, a gospel musical group that has staged concerts in various parts of the world. Friday Treat brings the excerpts of a recent short interaction with him.

You are once a super gospel music star. Why do you suspend that aspect of your ‘calling’?

Well, I decided to step behind the scene and focus on using my resources, influence and experience in supporting talents to take the gospel through music to the needs of the earth. I still sing but not as an artiste anymore.

Give us your candid assessment of music industry generally. Are you really comfortable with what artistes are producing in the country?

Technology has made the world fit right in the palm of your hand. This has affected the music scene positively as there is now more interest in exploring various styles, quality and genres of music. All in all, I will say that artistes are more adventurous now with music and it’s interesting to see the growth emanating from this.

As a well travelled personality, compare Nigeria gospel music with its counterpart across the globe?

Gospel music is a message. It’s interesting to see this message expressed in various forms across the globe. Nigeria definitely is a voice in shaping the sound of the present and the future.

How did you start your entrepreneurial and music journey and what were the challenges then?

I was introduced to entrepreneurship by my mother who was well versed in different types of trades and she ensured that as children, we partook in running those businesses. From hawking to soap making to bag weaving, the list was endless. That marked the beginning of the journey and my musical interest. I came to Lagos shortly after my youth service and started the journey to where we are today.

