Google, Lenovo unveil AI-powered Chromebook Plus 14 with offline features

Google, in partnership with Lenovo, has unveiled the new Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14, an AI-powered laptop designed to deliver smart performance, even without internet access.

Unlike many cloud-dependent laptops, the Chromebook Plus 14 features on-device AI tools, allowing users to edit photos, enhance documents, and summarise content without needing to be online.

A standout feature of the google chromebook unveiled is the AI-powered photo editing within the Gallery app, which enables users to remove backgrounds, crop images, and create custom stickers—all without uploading files to external platforms. This enhances privacy and streamlines workflow.

“It’s about empowering people with tools that help them do more—whether it’s creating, learning, or staying connected,” Google stated in a blog post.

The Chromebook Plus 14 also offers smart productivity tools, such as writing suggestions in Google Docs and Gmail, along with a new Help Me Read feature that summarises web pages—ideal for students, researchers, and professionals on the go.

Powered by an Intel® Core™ i3 processor and offering up to 2K resolution on a 14-inch display, the device combines processing power with visual clarity. It also features Google Photos’ Magic Editor, allowing users to make advanced photo edits with just a few taps.

Google emphasises that these AI capabilities are not gimmicks—they operate directly on the device, ensuring users remain productive even when offline.

The Chromebook will also be available with a MediaTek Kompanio Ultra processor, equipped with a 50 TOPS NPU and offering up to 17 hours of battery life—the longest ever on a Chromebook Plus. Its 14-inch OLED display and Dolby Atmos audio provide a rich, immersive experience for both work and entertainment.

Expected to launch later this year, the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 will start at around $499.

As AI and machine learning continue to shape modern technology, the Chromebook Plus 14 demonstrates how leading tech firms are delivering practical, user-friendly solutions that improve everyday computing.

Key Features of the Chromebook Plus 14:

Smart Grouping

Automatically organises tabs, documents, and apps by task to maintain a tidy workspace.

Gallery AI Editing

Crop, remove backgrounds, and create stickers directly within your photos—no external tools required.

Select to Search with Lens

Instantly search images or text by long-pressing or taking a screenshot, powered by Google Lens.

Text Capture

Extract and paste text from images (such as receipts or flyers) directly into Google Docs or Calendar.

Help Me Read

Tap to simplify complex text—ideal for quick comprehension.

Quick Insert (Gemini Key)

A new key replaces Caps Lock, offering instant access to image generation, emoji insertion, and more.