Google commits $600,000 to boost child online safety in Nigeria

Google has committed $600,000 to support two child online safety initiatives in Nigeria, combining the country’s first nationwide study of children’s internet experiences with practical digital safety training for parents, teachers and young people.

The initiatives, announced on November 4, will be implemented by TechSocietal Development Foundation and Tech Hive Advisory, with the aim of equipping Nigerian children with the knowledge and skills to navigate the internet safely.

The intervention comes amid growing concerns about online risks facing minors, with recent public consultations conducted by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) revealing that 93.5 per cent of Nigerians are concerned about online harms affecting children.

Under the first initiative, Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, is providing $550,000 in funding and $50,000 in Google Ad Grants to TechSocietal Development Foundation.

The support will enable the organisation to conduct a baseline study of youth digital risks, involving 2,000 adolescents across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

The project will also deliver its Safety First curriculum to 5,000 teachers and school administrators, while training 200 community champions to extend digital safety awareness to as many as 10,000 parents and caregivers.

In a related intervention, Google is introducing its Meet LEO programme, meaning Learn and Explore Online, to Nigeria as its first pilot in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The programme, to be implemented by Tech Hive Advisory across four states, will train 500 educators and youth leaders to establish digital safety guidelines using tools such as Google Family Link, SafeSearch and YouTube Supervised Experiences.

The trained participants are expected to extend the knowledge to another 2,500 students and community members.

Speaking on the initiatives, Country Director, Google Nigeria, Olumide Balogun, said protecting children online required collective responsibility, stressing that safety measures should not deprive young people of the educational and developmental opportunities offered by the internet.

“It takes a village to raise a child, and today that village extends into the digital world, where protecting our children must never mean disconnecting them from their future,” he said.

Balogun added that Google was combining safety features built into its products with locally driven research and educator training to help Nigerian children explore the internet more responsibly.

Also speaking, National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, Dr Vincent Olatunji, described the intervention as an important step towards creating a safer digital environment for children.

He said protecting minors online required collaboration among government agencies, technology companies, educators and families.

According to him, the commission’s recent national consultations demonstrated the extent of public concern about the risks young people face online.

Olatunji noted that combining nationwide research with practical digital skills training would help create an environment where children could learn, explore and thrive while being protected from online threats.

Lead Partner, Tech Hive Advisory, Ridwan Oloyede, said the introduction of Meet LEO in Nigeria would make practical online safety tools accessible to educators and youth leaders at the grassroots.

He explained that training 500 frontline educators and youth leaders would create a multiplier effect, extending the programme’s reach to thousands of additional learners.

Executive Director, TechSocietal Development Foundation, Tope Ogundipe, said the Google.org support would facilitate the first nationwide baseline study of adolescents’ digital experiences while strengthening the capacity of teachers and caregivers to guide children online.

The intervention comes against the backdrop of increasing internet access among young people, with more than 22 million Africans turning 18 annually. Many children also access the internet through mobile devices shared by several members of their households.

Google said the initiatives formed part of its broader commitment to online safety across Sub-Saharan Africa, noting that Google.org had provided more than $3.5 million in funding for online safety interventions in the region since 2020.

The support, according to the company, has reached 2.3 million Nigerians through 10 local organisations, while more than 43,000 young people have received training through Junior Achievement Africa.

The latest commitments are expected to strengthen Nigeria’s response to emerging digital risks by combining evidence-based research, community engagement and practical education to help children benefit from the internet while avoiding its potential dangers.