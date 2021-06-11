Goods worth millions of naira destroyed in inferno in Edo

Fire gutted a building housing two furniture warehouse and an accommodation apartment with goods worth several millions of naira destroyed at Ikpoba slope, near Ikpoba River, Benin, Edo State.

The cause of the inferno which started at about 1am and razed the entire building including the two furniture warehouse and the landlord’s apartment could not be immediately ascertained.

One of the owners of the warehouse, Mr Akugbo Osagiede lamented that he lost over N5 million to the fire as all his machine and furniture which his customers have already paid for destroyed in the fire.

He wailed: “I travelled out of Benin, last night my landlord called me that the building is gutted by fire and that everything in it was destroyed.”

He said everything he had ever worked for in life is gone, saying he lost four generators, machines, chairs, table, foams among others.

Another workshop owner, Mr A.B Umele said he lost goods worth over N6million in the inferno.

“I had a call from my neighbour that I should come to the shop that it is on fire. I rushed to the place only to discover that the building was razed and at the time of the fire, there was no light.

“I don’t know where to start and I have seven kids and a wife to take care of. The N6 million goods I am supposed to deliver to a hotel was destroyed.”

He however appealed to well-meaning individuals to come to his aid.

The landlord, Mr Ibude Kelly, who escaped unhurt with 15 members of his family, said he was unable to rescue his property as the entire building was razed.

He said it was one of his family member who went out to urinate that notified him about the fire.

“I lost everything but the good thing is that nobody died in the fire. If not for that my relative, it would have been so horrible. God averted the disaster,” he said.

“I’m empty right now, my properties are all gone, where do I start from,” he queried.

