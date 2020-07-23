Goodluck Jonathan pays tribute to late Tolulope Arotile

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has paid tribute to Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, who is being buried today at the Nigerian Military Cemetery in Abuja. Jonathan in a statement released on Thursday on his official Twitter handle, commiserated with the family and colleagues of the deceased. Tribune Online recalls that [...]

Jonathan in a statement released on Thursday on his official Twitter handle, commiserated with the family and colleagues of the deceased.

Tribune Online recalls that Tolulope Arotile, the 24-year-old flying officer was hit by an ex-classmate and died after sustaining a head injury.

Jonathan stated that Tolulope Arotile was not only a brave patriot but was someone who pushed herself beyond limits to demonstrate her uncommon love for Nigeria, her country.

The statement reads: “My heart goes out to the family and colleagues of late flying officer, Tolulope Arotile. She was a brave patriot who pushed her self beyond limits to demonstrate her uncommon love for our dear nation.

“In the process, she made us all proud.

“In 2011 when my administration introduced females into the Nigeria Defence Academy to train as combatants, for the first time, it was to give equal opportunities to all men and women of the armed forces and encourage highly driven female officers like Tolulope to excel in her chosen career, irrespective of their gender.

“I feel sad that such a young gallant officer would die at the prime of her life.

“I am however encouraged by the fact that she stood out as a pleasing fulfilment of our dream of an all-embracing Nigeria armed forces devoid of discrimination.

“By dedicating her young life to protect and defend Nigeria’s strength, honour and unity, her memory and legacy will continue to serve as a great inspiration to our youth especially our girls.

“May God grant her soul eternal rest.”

