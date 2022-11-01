Goodluck Jonathan, 971 students, others to be awarded degrees at Bowen University’s 17th convocation

Bowen University, headed by Professor Joshua Ogunwole, the Vice Chancellor, is set to receive the principal officials of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, university council members and parents for the grand finale of the 17th convocation ceremony of the institution, slated for Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Professor Ogunwole gave the hint on Monday, at the press conference organised ahead of the events.

According to the vice-chancellor, 942 students drawn from all the colleges in the institution will be awarded the first degree, while 29 students will receive postgraduate degree awards.

He noted that 59 out of 942 students graduated with first class.

He added that some fellow distinguished people of repute will receive the university’s honorary degree (honoris causa)

They include an ex-president of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan who has been shortlisted for the honorary degree award of Public Administration.

Other awardees include Nebolisa Arah, an astute businessman and philanthropist who will be awarded a doctor of Entrepreneurship, while late Dr William Tolbert, the 20th President of Liberia, and first African to serve as president of the Baptist World Alliance, will be honoured with the Dr of Public Administration.

Professor Ogunwole attributed the success of his administration to teamwork from every stakeholder of the university.





This has helped establish their focus on the sustenance and achievement of the vision and mission of the university which is to be the foremost Christian institution of excellence.

Speaking further on the achievements of his administration, he said: “The university has established Virginia Tech Nigeria, Bowen Equatorial Aeronomy Radar VT.

Bowen is the first university in the world to host the first-of-its-kind radar system.

Moreover, Bowen University has won over 20 national awards and has been duly recognised by the Federal Ministry of Education for its contributions to educational technology.

He said, “All our degree programmes are fully accredited by all the national accredited bodies in the country, and the professoriate level in the university has grown to 52 in number.”