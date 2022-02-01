Acclaimed solar energy investor, fashion enthusiast and host of DTW Podcast, Fidelis Junior Iruedo, recently aired his view on the subject matter of love and relationship during which he declared that he is not dating at the moment and is on the lookout for his future partner.

“I have dates here and there but nothing too serious nothing intense. I’m single not seeing anyone at the moment. I’d like to be in love again because I know my other half is out and I hope to find her this year. If I don’t fall in love how do I find her?” he disclosed.

Iruedo who lives and work in Dubai as a marketing manager of Al Wadi Al Akdar Delivery and Transportation Service, (but also founder and CEO, NFT Heros Ltd) claimed he has a clear vision of the type of woman he wants to marry.

“She would most likely be a female version of me. She has to be loyal, as loyalty is important to me. She has to be kind to people and of good character,” he stated.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Responding to the question about the kind of woman he’d rather not date or marry, the alumnus of Norwich City College and the University of East Anglia, disclosed: “A woman with muscling traits or muscling energy or a woman with a very bad character. Even if she is a boss with a thousand staff, she can keep all that bossy behaviours at work.”

In the same vein, he also averred: “I cannot put up with a woman who has no respect for herself and the people around her or a woman who is always in competition with her man.”

Lest he is seen as a misogynist, the budding entrepreneur who is set to unveil his new clothesline and fragrance brand under his company, avowed that there are a thousand and one virtuous women out there. “Women are blessings to us men when one is lucky to find, marry and treasure the good one,” he mused.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Good women are blessings to men, says NFT Heros boss, Iruedo