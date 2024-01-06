Abiola Adebisi, husband of the trending Nigerian lady, Deborah Loveth ‘Debbie,’ has reacted to the donations they received so far from Nigerians on social media.

Tribune Online reports that Debbie went viral after revealing on X how she began waking up at 4:50am to cook for her husband.

The tweet generated a lot of controversies. While some berated her for the development, others described her as a good wife and have continued to donate money and other items to her and her husband.

The donations received so far by the couple include over 2 million in cash, two new Infinix smartphones, new furniture, a PM’s voucher, among others.

Reacting to the development via his X account on Saturday, Debbie’s husband, Abiola, described her as a blessing in his life.

He wrote, “I bless the day I met this woman.”

Also, describing her as a prayer warrior in another post, he wrote, “She can prayyyyy. My god in human form.”

