Good leadership panacea to Niger Delta development challenges ― McPherson University VC

The Vice Chancellor of McPherson University, Ogun State, Professor Francis Igbasan, on Tuesday identified poor leadership and misappropriation of the derivation funds as the bane of the current underdevelopment in the Niger Delta region of the country.

Igbasan who stated this while delivering a lecture at the Oil Africa Leadership Awards and Induction into the Hall of Legends in Akure, said that 40 percent of the derivation funds given to the oil-producing communities through the Ondo State Oil Producing Development Commission (OSOPADEC) was usually tampered with by the state government.

Delivering a lecture on Oil Politics in the Niger Delta region, Igbasan the poor leadership is also responsible for the poor provision of infrastructure facilities in the oil-producing communities, while the exploration activities in the area contributed to the destruction of the environment and pollution of the water by oil spills in the area.

The Macpherson Vice-Chancellor, however, called for an increment in the oil derivation fund to the Niger Delta states from 13 percent to at least 20 percent for the reduction of the infrastructure deficit in the region.

Chairman of the occasion, Chief Olusola Oke, stressed the need for the development of the coastal region of the state and called on all stakeholders to join hands to change the face of the coastal community.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oke commended the organisers for the crop of personalities chosen for the award which was not based on pecuniary gains and described the publisher of Oil Africa Magazine International, Dr Akindele Egbuwalo as a goal-getter, who does not pay attention to challenges but rather the set goal.

One of the awardees, Dr Oluwadare Adeniyi Aina, called on Nigerians to focus on building good leadership and ensure job creation through establishment of manufacturing industries.





He charged Nigerians to embrace attitudinal change for improvement of the nation’s image at international level.

Barr Olumuyiwa Adu in his response stated clearly that it is time government change its approach to issues surrounding oil for growth and development and Niger Delta.

Dr Egbuwalo in an address explained that “these awards are to reward excellence and exemplary attributes while serving as a platform to encourage good deeds and uncommon achievements.”

Addressing the awardees, Dr Egbuwalo said: “Today, we are celebrating excellent and quality leadership in you. We are celebrating hard work, great ideas and innovations, commitment, courage and determination, sacrifices, philanthropist, and human and community development all in you.

“This recognition is a call on you to raise the bar higher than ever and for us all to know that performance measurement and modelling has become an integral part of life.”