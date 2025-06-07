Good education remains best investment for children — Educationist

The Head of School, Abraham Lincoln American Academy, Nigeria, Jessica McAllister has stressed the importance of provision of quality education for children, especially at the foundational level, saying that is the most valuable investment for children’s growth and development in life.

Jessica stated this on Saturday in Lagos while speaking at a graduation event to mark the end of the 2024\2025 academic session for the pupils of the school.

Abraham Lincoln American Academy is a foundational, middle and high school with campuses in Abuja and Lagos.

No fewer than 24 pupils at both pre-kindergarten and kindergarten levels and nationals of different countries including Nigerians were celebrated at the event.

Their peers who are 22 schooling at Abuja campus have had their graduation ceremony few days earlier.

According to Jessica, through a solid education, children gain the empowerment needed to unlock their full potential and fulfill their purposes in life.

Jessica explained that the Lagos campus just as the Abuja campus is not only in high-end, safe, and serene environment, but also parades well-trained and qualified workforce.

She emphasized that the school exposes its teachers and other staff members to substantial orientation, which enables them to perform their sensitive roles of building the total child, one student at a time.

“Although, we blend our teaching a little bit with the Nigeria- British curriculum as local contents, we utilise primarily an accredited US curriculum which will also deliver in American style,” she noted.

“Yes, we teach History, we teach geography just as they are in the Nigerian curriculum; our major curriculum is the American curriculum which is broader than any other curriculum globally.

American curriculum will enable you to think broadly.

“So, with our curriculum, students remain at the centre of our engagements. We teach them based on what they are ready for and their interests.

“We don’t teach students to memorize their studies but to understand and be able to say or explain things in a simple language.

“The value of education students get in any of the top-rated American schools in the US is what our students are getting here in Nigeria.

“So, once you’re a student in our school, you enjoy the same quality education and training with your peers in the US-based schools.

“Our facilities are equally up-to-date and state-of-the-art.

“Our desire is to bring our exciting curriculum to every home with school age children at a very affordable price.

“That is why we’re constantly working on keeping our prices low to accommodate Nigeria’s economic challenges.

“And our present students are a testimony to prospective students on how exciting our academics and school community is.”

Jessica, however, observed that Nigerians are lovers of quality and effective education, hence the Abraham Lincoln American Academy filling the gap locally.

Shedding more light on the school’s operations, the President of the School, Ms Emmanuela Imansuangbon, a Nigeria-American, expressed delight over the achievement the school has recorded within a space of few years it was established in Nigeria.

According to her, the school prepares the learners to become not only a fit-for-purpose individuals but global citizens.

She urged the pupils to keep learning, asking questions, be inquisitive and focused on their studies, saying it is now that their real academic journey began.

She promised that the school would not relent in providing world standard training to young Nigerians and other nationals.

In his remarks at the event, the guest speaker and an entrepreneur, Oghenegaren Ejovi, congratulated the pupils and their parent for investing in them, saying the effort would soon impact not only the local community but global community.

He however, urged the students to emulate the virtues of Abraham Lincoln, a former American President, who the school is named after.

“So, face your studies, don’t accept failure no matter the challenges you may face in your academic journey, soon you will get there,” he further admonished them.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of excellence awards to some of the pupils including the valedictorian.

Some teachers, who also performed excellently in the last one year, equally received awards for their significant contributions to the growth and development of the school.

Some of the parents told Sunday Tribune at a sideline that they are comfortable sending their children to the school because of the value they get, according to them, for their money.