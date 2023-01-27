Gombe youths hold rally to celebrate Inuwa’s victory at Court

“They (PDP) are not on the ground, they are not popular, the people of Gombe have rejected them and they are going to reject them at the polls on…

Following the Federal High Court’s Judgement that dismissed the suit instituted against Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and its Governorship Candidate, Muhammed Jibrin Barde, youths from different walks of life across the State, Friday morning held a rally to celebrate this victory and show their unflinching solidarity with the governor’s reelection bid.

Speaking while receiving the enthusiastic youths at APC Square, Gombe, the Chief of Staff Government House, Alh. Abubakar Inuwa Kari said the ruling did not come as a surprise, because the plaintiff had no moral justification nor proof to support his false allegations.

According to him, “When you look at the substance of the suit, the court declared that the PDP candidate has no locus standi to even institute legal action against the Governor. It is a complete waste of time of the court and waste of judicial process.”

He added that filling the case in the first place was nothing but mere desperation of a drowning man who lost grip and a strategy for the PDP candidate to cover up for his weaknesses.

“Fundamentally, these people went to court because they felt they cannot win the elections at the polls. They (PDP) are not on the ground, they are not popular, the people of Gombe have rejected them and they are going to reject them at the polls on February 25th and March 11 by God’s grace,” he stated.

He described the overall court judgment in favor of Governor Inuwa Yahaya as “a victory for APC, a victory for democracy, and a victory for the good people of Gombe State”.

He praised Governor Inuwa’s leadership style which he said was the motivation behind the large turnout of youths from across the state during the rally.