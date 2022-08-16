 Gombe to spend N8.8bn on 17 township roads construction, N1.2bn for emergency repairs

The sum of N8. 8b has been approved by the Gombe State Executive Council (SEC) for the constitution of 17 Township Roads within the Gombe metropolis in continuation of the regional development plans of the government.

The SEC meeting held on Monday at the Government House Council Chambers was chaired by the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

The Commissioner of Works and Transportation, Engr. Abubakar Bappah who briefed Journalists shortly after the Council meeting explained that the 17 township road projects will traverse some vital areas within the metropolis.

The areas include Kagarawal, Pantami/Gabukka, old GRA and Civil Service Commission’s office to Science Secondary School Gombe to link up with Shongo among other locations in the State capital.

He disclosed that the State Executive Council also approved N1.2 billion for emergency repairs of washed-out roads across the State.

In another development, the State Executive Council has lifted the ban on 7 out of the 17 private health institutions of learning earlier closed down for reasons bordering on accreditation, physical and instructional considerations.

The Chairman of the Committee on the review of the sustainability of private health institutions of learning in the State, Barrister Zubair Muhammad Umar said that those given the nod to resume academic activities include Fountain College of Health Science and Technology Tunfure, Conformance College of Health Science and Technology Billiri.





Others are Garkuwa College of Health Science and Technology Gombe, Lamido College of Hygiene Liji, Ummah College of Health Science and Technology, Dukku, International College of Health Science and Technology, Haruna Rasheed College of Health Science and Technology Dukku after complying with stipulated medical standards by the regulatory bodies.

According to him, those still under suspension include Ilimi College of Health Science and Technology Gombe, Barunde College of Health Science Kumo, Legacy College of Health Science and Technology Gombe, College of Health Science Filiya, College of Health Science Deba and Bormi College of Health Science and Technology Bajoga.

Others are Bajoga College of Health Science and Technology, College of Health Science and Technology Bambam, Standard College of Health Science and Technology Kwami and College of Health Science Lailaipido

Barrister Zubairu Umar, who is also the State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice said the Government’s decision on the matter is to checkmate professional quackery and not aimed at a witch hunt.

While placing emphasis on the position of the chairman to ascertain the sustainability of private health institutions in the State, the Commissioner of Health, Dr Habu Dahiru said the decision forms part of the Government’s decision to ensure health safety and efficiency in the State.

Earlier speaking, the overseeing Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr Meshack Audu Lauco who coordinated the post-SEC press conference said, all decisions taken by the State Executive Council were done in the best interest of the people of the State as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.