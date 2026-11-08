Gombe: Three PDP LGA chairmen, Pantami’s ally join APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State has recorded the defection of three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) local government chairmen and a key campaign coordinator for the PDP governorship candidate, Professor Isa Ali Pantami.

Those who defected are Hon. Adamu Alhaji Abdu, PDP chairman in Yamaltu-Deba LGA; Hon. Idris Abubakar Yayari, PDP chairman in Kwami LGA; and Hon. Yusuf Isa Jigawa, PDP chairman in Nafada LGA.

Another defector is Hon. Babangida Usman (Ventures), chairman of the Pantami Contact Committee (PCC) and PDP chairman of Gombe Central Senatorial Zone.

The chairmen formally announced their resignations from the PDP in separate letters addressed to the chairmen of their respective wards before joining the APC.

The APC governorship candidate, Dr Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna’s camp, described the defections as a major setback for Pantami.

The camp said the defectors controlled the PDP’s grassroots structure, including ward mobilisation, polling unit coordination and local campaign logistics in Yamaltu-Deba, Kwami and Nafada.

“Usman, as the chairman of the Pantami Contact Committee, was a central figure in the political coordination and mobilisation surrounding Pantami’s candidacy.

“Beyond their individual weight, the departures could weaken the PDP’s local government coordination and mobilisation capacity, while giving the APC an opportunity to deepen its reach across the state.

“The development further reinforces the APC’s positioning under Governor Inuwa Yahaya, whose administration and political leadership continue to anchor the party’s campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections,” the camp said.

The defections come as Pantami and former governor, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, prepare to visit the state following Pantami’s reinstatement on the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) list of candidates.

Our correspondent reports that the visit is expected to feature the inauguration of the PDP campaign council.