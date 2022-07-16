Gombe SSG laments growing acrimony, distrust among elected, appointed officials, tasks them on unity

Secretary to the Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi has noted with concern, the growing disharmony and distrust among various levels of elected and appointed officials of the State Government.

The SSG described the development as worrisome stressing that it is unacceptable as every Official and Party member is important with a lot to contribute to the development of the Party and the State at large.

Abubakar Njodi, therefore, sued for unity and understanding among all the Political Office holders of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the State.

The SSG who gave the charge while addressing the Forum of Senior Special Assistants to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Friday at the Government House said that the call became imperative as reports across the State showed that there is no love lost among them.

He further noted that every appointee of the APC-led government in the state has a responsibility to the achievement of Government policies and programs challenging them to come up with ideas that will help move the Government and Party forward.

While commending them for the formation of the Forum, Professor Abubakar Njodi encouraged them to articulate and put their programmes in place for Government support.

The Government chief scribe then said that “as part of an effort to bring all Government appointees on the same page, an induction seminar will soon be conducted with a view to creating the necessary synergy needed for effective attainment of unity of purpose to deliver on the campaign promises of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya to the people”.

Earlier in their submissions, the Forum’s Chairperson, Finney David and an Elder statesman, Umaru Gurama informed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) that the formation of the forum was conceived to help coordinate the roles of members toward the success of their principal.

They also appealed for inclusion in the activities of the APC at both the State and Local Government levels to avail them of required information for their respective communities as representatives of the people in Government as contained in a statement by Joshua Danmalam information officer SSG’S Office.

