Gombe Security Summit: IGP Alkali underscores importance of traditional authorities in maintaining law, order

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali has underscored the relevance of traditional rulers as critical stakeholders in crime prevention and control.

The Police Chief stated this when he paid homage to the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar at his palace in Gombe on Wednesday in the company of Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

The IGP said the traditional institution remains key in the achievement of the community policing initiative of the Nigeria Police Force where all citizens are expected to participate effectively.

He reiterated his commitment to carrying traditional rulers along in new strategies to combat crime and criminality in the country, saying the need for that is more imperative now that the security situation in the country is worrisome.

While appreciating the critical contribution of the traditional institution in trust and peacebuilding in communities, IGP Baba Alkali encouraged the monarch to promote the inculcation of norms and values among the people to reduce vices in societies.

He further disclosed that with the successful training and deployment of ten thousand police officers, another ten thousand are being recruited, urging the royal father to encourage interested young people in the state to participate in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that all the 774 local government areas in the country be represented in the exercise.

IGP Baba Alkali also noted that Gombe state is commercially endowed, stressing that the need to secure it remains paramount for businesses to continually strive.

The Inspector General of Police also commended Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for his untiring support to the Gombe Police Command and other security agencies which he said has increased the efficiency of policing in the state.

He also lauded the Governor for convening the first Peace and Security Summit in the state as well as according him the opportunity to present the keynote address and the launch of the state security outfit ‘Operation Hattara’.

In his remark, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya appreciated the Inspector General of Police for honouring the state with his presence and assured continued support to the police force to enable it to deliver on its mandate of ensuring law and order in the State and country at large.

Responding, the elated Emir of Gombe and Chairman of the State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, Dr Abubakar Shehu Abubakar lll described the IGP’s visit to the State as historic, noting that Usman Baba Alkali was the first IGP to spend a night in Gombe which underscores his long-standing relationship with the state.

The Emir also commended the efforts of Governor Inuwa Yahaya in ensuring the state remains peaceful by continually engaging all relevant stakeholders as exemplified by the ongoing peace and security summit in the state.

The highlight of the visit was a presentation of a gift of special specie of bull to the IG by the Emir.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE