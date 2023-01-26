Gombe SEC approves N38bn contracts to construct 17 roads, bridges

The Gombe State Executive Council presided over by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved over Thirty-Eight Billion Naira ( 38bn) as a contract sum for the construction of seventeen (17) roads and some bridges across the State

Briefing newsmen at the end of the SEC meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr Meshach Audu Lauco listed the projects to include: the Kaltungo General Hospital road network awarded at the cost of N517, 170,719; 3 span Bridge at Titi to Stangayari at the cost of N2,498,750,586 and the road network at General Hospital Kumo valued at N683, 999,809.60.

Other projects approved by the State Executive Council, the commissioner further explained, included the 4.55 kilometres of Jalingo Township roads in Funakaye LGA awarded at the cost of N2, 117,407,350.07; the 2.7 kilometres of Bajoga township roads at the cost of N1, 430,781,180.13.

Also awarded are the 4.03KM Dumbu- Tsando road awarded at the cost of N2, 498,492,747.50; the construction of 1.8 KM access road to Government Mega College, Dadinkowa at the cost of N1, 387,700,884.88, the 1.5 KM access road to Government Mega College Dukku awarded at the cost of N791, 036,886.06.

Equally approved by the State Executive Council is the contract for the construction of 1.55 KM of road network in General Hospital Bajoga at the cost of N961, 829,166,.20, the rehabilitation of 4.7KM Kumo township roads awarded at the cost of N2,295, 175,323.40, the 11.5KM Kwadon- Kunji -Jada -Goni Bukar -Laleko to Sabon gari at the cost of N6, 596,940,356.80 and the 10.5 KM road networks in Tunfure ( North and South) awarded at the cost of N6, 498,420,096.56.





The SEC also approved a contract for the construction of a 4 span Bridge at Hayin Kwarin Misau at the cost of N2, 506,913,683.45; 6 KM Kaltungo township roads awarded at the cost OF N2, 959,673,872.38; the construction of access road to Government Mega College Kaltungo at the cost of N718, 897,408.13.

Also okayed is the contract for the construction of 7 KM Billiri township road awarded at the cost of N3, 843,319,725.50 and a spur road to Kanuwal of Yamaltu Deba LGA.

Responding to questions from newsmen, the Commissioner of Works and Transportation, Engr Abubakar Bappah explained that the avalanche of road projects awarded by the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya is not only targeted at attaining the goals of network eleven hundred ( Network 11-100) but to deliver a sound and purposeful leadership to the people of the state as well bring the dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of the people. All the projects have various completion periods ranging from 3, 6 to 12 months.